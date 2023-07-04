Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.59. 1,131,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

