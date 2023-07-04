Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. 3,489,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,168. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.