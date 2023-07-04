Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 290,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,061. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

