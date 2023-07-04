Restore (LON:RST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $160.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.09), with a volume of 1966033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RST. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Restore from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Restore from GBX 590 ($7.49) to GBX 550 ($6.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Stock Down 28.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,383.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

About Restore

In related news, insider Neil Ritchie purchased 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($25,348.81). Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.