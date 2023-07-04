Reviewing Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and IDEXX Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $3.37 billion 12.07 $679.09 million $8.31 58.99

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Cardio Diagnostics.

3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A -294.60% -14.83% IDEXX Laboratories 20.38% 117.37% 25.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and IDEXX Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDEXX Laboratories 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus target price of $527.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Cardio Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics



Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About IDEXX Laboratories



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test kit for human COVID-19 testing; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

