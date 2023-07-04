Reviewing Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Free Report) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A Synaptics 11.21% 27.01% 12.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic Semiconductor ASA 2 1 1 0 1.75 Synaptics 0 3 7 0 2.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synaptics has a consensus price target of $124.55, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Synaptics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Synaptics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.09 131.45 Synaptics $1.60 billion 2.14 $257.50 million $4.44 19.57

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic Semiconductor ASA. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic Semiconductor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synaptics beats Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks. It also provides nRF9160 SiP low power cellular IoT device, nRF Cloud solution, nRF Connect software development kit, and third-party cellular modules; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion ICs; and nRF52840 and nRF5340 multiprotocol SoCs. In addition, the company offers Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs; Bluetooth LE audio products; Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; pre-certified development modules and modems; and range extenders. Further, it provides built-in power management on SoCs and dedicated power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, nPM6001 PMIC, nPM1100 EK, and Power Profiler Kit II; Device-to-nRF Cloud and Cloud-to-nRF Cloud solutions; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as automotive, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, connected home, education, industrial automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

