RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $297.07. The company had a trading volume of 456,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,311. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

