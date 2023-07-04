RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $247.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,962. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

