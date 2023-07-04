RNC Capital Management LLC Has $39.91 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,467 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 2.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $39,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. 1,491,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,224. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

