RNC Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.