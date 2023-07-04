RNC Capital Management LLC Has $58.15 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,736 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 3.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $58,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.77. 3,330,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.14.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

