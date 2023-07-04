RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,648 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after buying an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $168,438,000 after purchasing an additional 487,027 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,288. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

