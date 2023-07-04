RNC Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,402 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,054,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after acquiring an additional 151,014 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRH. Redburn Partners began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

CRH traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,094. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

