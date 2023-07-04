RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,790 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,127 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Western Digital by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 101,465 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.5 %

WDC traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

