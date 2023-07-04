RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

