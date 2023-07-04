Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $38.99 or 0.00124800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $759.21 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,474,470 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

