Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. 74,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,820. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

