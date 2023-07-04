Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to Underperform

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,300 ($16.50). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.74) to GBX 1,330 ($16.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,226 ($15.56).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Trading Down 4.3 %

LON DNLM traded down GBX 48 ($0.61) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,072 ($13.61). The stock had a trading volume of 289,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,138.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 659.50 ($8.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,448.65, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.