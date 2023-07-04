Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

RGLD stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.58. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Insider Activity

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

