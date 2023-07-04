Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

Royale Energy stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

About Royale Energy

(Free Report)

Read More

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.