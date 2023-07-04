Rye Brook Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,285. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

