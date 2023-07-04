Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Safestore Price Performance

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 862.50 ($10.95) on Tuesday. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 744.50 ($9.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,183 ($15.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 929.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 962.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 676.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Safestore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli purchased 61,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 851 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £519,110 ($658,852.65). Also, insider Ian Krieger bought 12,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £102,003.20 ($129,462.11). Insiders own 3.06% of the company's stock.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Featured Articles

