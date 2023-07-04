Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

