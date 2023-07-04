Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

