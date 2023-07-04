Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after buying an additional 845,414 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

