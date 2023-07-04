Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $461,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AerCap by 589.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of AER stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

