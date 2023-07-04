Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.