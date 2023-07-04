Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

