Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $451.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.