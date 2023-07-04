Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,072 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.



