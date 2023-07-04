Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Down 30.1% in June

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAL remained flat at $23.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $137.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

