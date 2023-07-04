Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

SAL opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

