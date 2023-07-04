SALT Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $10,643.60 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020143 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,041.10 or 1.00025029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0228239 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,536.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

