Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,685. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Sampo Oyj

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.8819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 69.11%.

(Free Report)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.