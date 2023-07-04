Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,320.34

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $31.00 million and $2,320.34 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,950.00 or 0.06310116 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,394,219,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,587,005 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

