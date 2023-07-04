Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,320. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

