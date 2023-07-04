Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Trimmed by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after buying an additional 638,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

