Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

