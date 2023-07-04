Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.93. 1,039,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

