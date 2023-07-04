Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

