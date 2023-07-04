Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.23. 156,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

