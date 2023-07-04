Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR – Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.95 and last traded at C$44.10. 33,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 398,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.65.

Score Media and Gaming Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.10.

About Score Media and Gaming

(Free Report)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.