Scotiabank Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $285.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.37.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $254.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.69. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $256.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.