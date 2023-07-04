Scotiabank Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$76.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFN. Cormark raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.88.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFN traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.45. 1,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,035. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$29.81 and a 1 year high of C$63.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$956.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.54 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.3718723 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.