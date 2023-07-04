Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $387.45 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,983.16 or 1.00007700 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004426 USD and is down -89.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $424.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.