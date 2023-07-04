Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Seele-N has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $276.45 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,748.63 or 1.00120368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

