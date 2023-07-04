Serum (SRM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.06 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Serum has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

