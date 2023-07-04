Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

