Short Interest in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Increases By 33.3%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,384,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,110,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 894,399 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,425,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,528,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AGAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. African Gold Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.