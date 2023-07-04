Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Rises By 57.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.